DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.47. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

