DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $94.93 and last traded at $95.27. 43,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,199,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.68.

Specifically, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,474 shares of company stock valued at $73,585,091. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.26. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of -0.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

