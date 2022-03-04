Dreamcoin Price Down 19.9% This Week (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $36,313.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,699,116 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

