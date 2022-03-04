DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.17

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.77) to GBX 435 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

