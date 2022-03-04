DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) Short Interest Update

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. DTRT Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

