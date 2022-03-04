DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $280,951.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $8.19 or 0.00021042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.94 or 0.06652833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,884.97 or 0.99884610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

