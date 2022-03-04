Dynamic (DYN) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,953.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.86 or 0.06705143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00258173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.90 or 0.00736532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00069759 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00404495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00292033 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.