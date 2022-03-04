Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. 18,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $754.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

