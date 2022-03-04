Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $52.16. Approximately 4,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 274,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

