Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. 456,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,514,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

