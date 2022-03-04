Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of CEV stock remained flat at $$12.25 during trading hours on Friday. 24,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,505. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

