Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EVF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 391,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

