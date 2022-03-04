Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of Ebix worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ebix by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ebix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

