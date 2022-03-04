Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.44 and a current ratio of 17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

