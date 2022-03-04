Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 83.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91. Elastic has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.