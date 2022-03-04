Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $26.69 million and $429,980.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.49 or 0.06562956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.56 or 1.00024561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

