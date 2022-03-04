Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

ELEV stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,650,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

