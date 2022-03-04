Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) PT Lowered to $21.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $12,650,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

