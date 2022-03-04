Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EMMA stock remained flat at $$1.41 on Friday. 17,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.
