EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $944.00 and last traded at $944.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,058.00.

EMSHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EMS-CHEMIE in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $987.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,049.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,035.43.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

