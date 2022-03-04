Energi Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $42.67 million and $440,884.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00191279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00336257 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,558,881 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

