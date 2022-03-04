Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $55.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,902.80. 166,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,312.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

