Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,599. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.