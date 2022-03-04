Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

