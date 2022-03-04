Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.35. 773,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,040. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 149.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 183,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

