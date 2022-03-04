EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 5.6%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 10,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,159,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $95,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

