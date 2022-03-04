Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 72.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.