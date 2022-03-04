Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

