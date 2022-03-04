Exagen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,857 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23,708% compared to the typical daily volume of 12 call options.
XGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 36,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,409. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
