Exagen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,857 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23,708% compared to the typical daily volume of 12 call options.

XGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Exagen alerts:

NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 36,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,409. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.