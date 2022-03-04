Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

