Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $80.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 2656411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 898,377 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

