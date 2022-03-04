EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,055. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $390.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.14. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 249,998 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

