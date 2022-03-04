Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Trading 9% Higher

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

