Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 248,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,500,187 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $8.82.

Several brokerages have commented on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 421,800 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 609,374 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.