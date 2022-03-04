Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.36

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.36 and last traded at $90.72, with a volume of 23315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,422,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,077,000 after purchasing an additional 209,378 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 481.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175,014 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 118,054.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.