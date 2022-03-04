Financial Analysis: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 4.70 -$277.35 million $2.14 6.88

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% SandRidge Energy 55.10% 38.61% 22.77%

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Carbon Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Carbon Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

