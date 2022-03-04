Financial Analysis: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) versus NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroPace and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.53 -$24.28 million N/A N/A ResMed $3.20 billion 11.65 $474.51 million $3.55 71.72

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% ResMed 15.16% 28.12% 17.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and ResMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 ResMed 0 4 7 0 2.64

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 176.76%. ResMed has a consensus price target of $259.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than ResMed.

Summary

ResMed beats NeuroPace on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

