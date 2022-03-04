Financial Survey: Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) vs. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 2.96 $18.57 million N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 3.71 $117.65 million $3.94 10.79

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares 34.53% 12.21% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southern States Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Southern States Bancshares on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

