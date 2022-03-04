FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 3,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

