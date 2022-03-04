FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.49

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 34927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.
The firm has a market capitalization of $972.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
