FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.49

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 34927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

