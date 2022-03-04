First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 102,318 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,260,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,364,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

