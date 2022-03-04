First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 19,991 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 361,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,867,000 after acquiring an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $54.06. 2,033,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

