First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 49,820 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,820 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 32.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.32. 3,556,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,339. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,724 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.