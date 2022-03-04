First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,764,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.80% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

