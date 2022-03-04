First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 615.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $16.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.78. 453,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

