First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,255 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $150.56. 5,334,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

