First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 57,672 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

