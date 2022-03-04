First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after buying an additional 179,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. 131,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,967. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08.

