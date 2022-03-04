First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $174,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after buying an additional 146,207 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,967,708 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.