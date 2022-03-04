First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,961 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,931 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 2,499,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,267. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

